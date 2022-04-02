Will Boyle injury-time equaliser salvages Cheltenham point at Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham centre-back Will Boyle drilled home in injury time to make it 4-4 in a breathtaking mid-table battle with Accrington Stanley.

The Robins struck first on 33 minutes when Alfie May lobbed the ball past Toby Savin to make it 21 league goals for the season.

Stanley assistant manager Jimmy Bell was yellow carded in the 35th minute for protesting against an offside decision with boss John Coleman watching from the gantry as he sat out a one-match dug out ban.

Accrington equalised in the first of six added time minutes when a Sean McConville free kick was only cleared to Tommy Leigh and he rifled the ball home.

Stanley took the lead in the fifth minute of added time when Leigh’s long throw was flicked on and found McConville at the far post and he blasted home.

It was three on 48 minutes when a neat passing move ended with Leigh placing his strike past Owen Evans.

Boyle headed home from close range on 66 minutes to make it 3-2 with his first goal of the game before Michael Nottingham’s cross was turned into his own net by Ellis Chapman on 86 minutes.

In the 90th minute, Callum Wright tapped home from close range for the Robins before Stanley’s Ross Sykes saw red for two yellow cards.

In late drama, in the sixth minute of added time, Boyle grabbed his second to make it 4-4 and salvage a point.