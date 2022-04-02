Lincoln beat Charlton as both sides reduced to 10 men

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln ran out 2-1 winners at Charlton as both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Charlton came close to opening the scoring after 23 minutes when Jayden Stockley turned an Alex Gilbey cross onto the crossbar from close range.

However, the away side took the lead on 33 minutes when Morgan Whittaker was left free on the edge of the box to slot past Craig MacGillivray with a fine finish.

It got worse for Charlton when Gilbey was dismissed nine minutes before the break for a second booking.

The hosts looked to have equalised when a Stockley header appeared to cross the line, but referee Robert Madley ruled otherwise.

Lincoln were also reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when goalscorer Whittaker lunged into Ben Purrington.

Stockley forced a fine save from Lincoln keeper Jordan Wright after the hour mark.

The game looked sealed when Anthony Scully controlled the ball and fired in the top corner on 76 minutes.

Charlton had late hope when Stockley headed home from a corner with two minutes left but Lincoln held on.