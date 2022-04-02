Connor Taylor nets winner as Bristol Rovers hit back to beat Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Connor Taylor nets winner as Bristol Rovers hit back to beat Bradford

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.43pm
Connor Taylor scored Bristol Rovers’ winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Connor Taylor got Bristol Rovers’ League Two promotion bid back on track with a second-half winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Bradford at the Memorial Stadium.

The young centre-back was on hand to poke the ball over the line from inside the six-yard box after the visitors failed to clear a 75th-minute free-kick from the left.

Bradford had caught Rovers, looking to bounce back from their defeat at Carlisle last time out, cold at the start of the second half when Dion Pereira found space inside the box to guide a right-footed shot past James Belshaw.

But the home side responded in the 57th minute as Sam Finley sent a swerving 20-yard shot into the roof of the net following a corner, and Taylor then pounced to secure a ninth win in 12 matches for the Pirates.

Joey Barton’s men would have won more comfortably had Bradford goalkeeper Alex Bass not made second-half saves from Harry Anderson, Sam Nicholson and substitute Leon Clarke.

Rovers were also let down by wayward finishing in the first half, Elliot Anderson, Finley, Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins all off-target at the end of promising moves.

At the other end Jamie Walker volleyed over and Andy Cook headed wide for Bradford.

