Last-gasp Lee Gregory strike earns Sheffield Wednesday win over Wimbledon

Lee Gregory scored in stoppage time to give Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Hillsborough.

It was the perfect start for Wednesday after captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

The away side responded well to going behind and found an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wimbledon made it difficult for the home side for the remainder of the half and went into the break deservedly level.

Assal could have snatched a winner for the Dons with 10 minutes to play but Peacock-Farrell came out on top in the one-on-one.

Just as Wimbledon thought they had done enough to claim a vital point, two minutes into added time Gregory headed in to send the home faithful wild.

Wednesday moved into fifth place as a result while Wimbledon are now four points adrift of safety.