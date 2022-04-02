Arbroath lose Chris Hamilton to injury in frustrating draw with Partick Thistle By Press Association April 2 2022, 5.45pm Arbroath were held to a goalless draw at Partick (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Second-placed Arbroath missed the chance to pile pressure on cinch Championship leaders Kilmarnock as they were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle. But the point for the Red Lichties was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to defender Chris Hamilton, who was stretchered from the field midway through the first half. Heading into the game on the back of four straight defeats, Thistle had the best early chances with front man Brian Graham twice coming close. Arbroath substitute David Gold struck the base of a post in the opening period while Jack Hamilton had their best chance after the break on a frustrating afternoon for the visitors. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath assistant believes Partick midfielder should have seen red for ‘shocking’ tackle on Chris Hamilton Partick Thistle 0 – 0 Arbroath: Lichties pass up chance to close gap as Chris Hamilton stretchered off Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston set for return as Dick Campbell ponders Dale Hilson start VIDEO: Arbroath reveal categories and goal of the season contenders for sold-out End of Season Awards