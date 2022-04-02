Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.47pm
Jay Lynch was man of the match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Away-day specialists Swindon missed the chance to climb into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw at lowly Rochdale.

The Robins, with the division’s best record on the road, would have moved into the top seven with an 11th league win on their travels.

But in the absence of injured 18-goal top scorer Harry McKirdy, they lacked the cutting edge needed to pick up maximum points and remain 10th in the table.

Swindon had by far the better chances but were unable to beat home goalkeeper Jay Lynch as Rochdale picked up another point in their bid to stay well clear of the relegation places.

In the opening half, Swindon’s most potent attacking threat was Joe Tomlinson. The on-loan Peterborough United left-back had three clear-cut chances, two of which brought important saves from Lynch.

Swindon also had the one noteworthy chance of a lacklustre second half when a header from substitute Mandela Egbo brought a flying save from Lynch, who was named the sponsors’ man of the match.

