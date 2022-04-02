Mariners sink Chesterfield with four-goal show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mariners sink Chesterfield with four-goal show

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.47pm
Chesterfield crashed to defeat against Grimsby (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Grimsby boosted their National League play-off hopes as they came from behind to seal a thumping 4-1 win at third-placed Chesterfield.

Reeling from an injury crisis that saw eight first team regulars ruled out, the Spireites still grabbed the lead when Lawrence Maguire headed home after six minutes.

But Paul Hurst’s men responded in style with John McAtee rifling an equaliser from 25 yards on 27 minutes before Gavan Holohan lashed home an equally superb strike four minutes later to put the Mariners in front.

Grimsby continued to hold the upper-hand and they extended their lead shortly before the interval when Harry Clifton headed his sixth of the season.

Manny Oyeleke hit the post for Chesterfield in the second half but Grimsby wrapped up a season’s best performance in style as Ryan Taylor netted his side’s fourth 12 minutes from time.

