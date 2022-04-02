Relegation-threatened King’s Lynn rue missed chances after 1-1 draw at Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King’s Lynn’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League suffered a serious setback as they were forced to settle for a point at rock-bottom Dover.

The visitors went into the game looking to build on last week’s win over Halifax but failed to make the most of their early chances and fell behind to Koby Arthur’s 28th minute opener for the hosts.

Dover pressed for a second as they looked to respond to last week’s heartbreaking 6-5 defeat at Wrexham, but the visitors held firm.

King’s Lynn finally levelled in the 65th minute when Josh Barrett lashed home, and the same player came close to putting his side in front minutes later.

But Tommy Widdington’s men were left to rue their misses after a result that leaves them six points adrift of fourth-bottom Aldershot, who have a game in hand.