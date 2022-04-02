Relegation-threatened King’s Lynn rue missed chances after 1-1 draw at Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Relegation-threatened King’s Lynn rue missed chances after 1-1 draw at Dover

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.55pm
King’s Lynn were held at rock-bottom Dover (Andrew Matthews/PA)
King’s Lynn’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League suffered a serious setback as they were forced to settle for a point at rock-bottom Dover.

The visitors went into the game looking to build on last week’s win over Halifax but failed to make the most of their early chances and fell behind to Koby Arthur’s 28th minute opener for the hosts.

Dover pressed for a second as they looked to respond to last week’s heartbreaking 6-5 defeat at Wrexham, but the visitors held firm.

King’s Lynn finally levelled in the 65th minute when Josh Barrett lashed home, and the same player came close to putting his side in front minutes later.

But Tommy Widdington’s men were left to rue their misses after a result that leaves them six points adrift of fourth-bottom Aldershot, who have a game in hand.

