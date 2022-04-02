Kristoffer Syvertsen strikes as Dumbarton edge out Alloa in wild finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kristoffer Syvertsen strikes as Dumbarton edge out Alloa in wild finish

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.55pm
There were plenty of second-half goals in League One (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kristoffer Syvertsen pounced at the death as Dumbarton pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Alloa in cinch League One.

It was goalless in Clackmannanshire until the 82nd minute, when English midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow smashed the opener into the top of the Sons’ net.

Connor Duthie converted a penalty four minutes later to level things up and, shortly after the restart, he found the target again as Wasps stopper PJ Hamilton misread the flight of a cross.

Stefan Scougall looked to have salvaged an Alloa draw with his stoppage-time penalty but Norwegian midfielder Syvertsen headed into an empty net amid a goalmouth scramble to delight travelling Dumbarton fans.

Calum Gallagher’s 12th and 13th goals of the season ensured Airdrieonians won 2-0 at East Fife to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Gallagher’s tap-in with 41 minutes played at Bayview condemned the Fifers to a third straight loss without scoring and the Rangers academy product rubber-stamped the outcome with his second goal in the 72nd minute, another close-range finish squeezing past home goalkeeper Jude Smith.

Grant Savoury also scored twice as Peterhead made it back-to-back victories with a 3-0 triumph at Clyde.

The former Celtic youngster first struck in the 15th minute following a clever one-two and Hamish Ritchie found the top corner with a fine 54th-minute drive before Savoury completed his double with a header after the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Montrose ran out 3-0 victors at Falkirk as the Bairns’ fading promotion bid suffered a serious setback.

Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron found the bottom corner for the Gable Endies after 13 minutes and Michael Gardyne’s penalty in the 71st minute and Ross Campbell’s 89th-minute effort made sure of the points.

