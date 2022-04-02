Russell Martin hails ‘best moment’ as Swansea claim historic win over Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell Martin hailed his Swansea history-makers after dismantling Cardiff 4-0 in the South Wales derby and said he had never felt as emotional in his managerial career.

Swansea secured the first league double in 110 years of local rivalry as a Michael Obafemi brace bookended Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf goals.

Martin’s men had beaten Cardiff 3-0 at home in October and, although this was a contest between two sides in the bottom half of the Sky Bet Championship, the historic claiming of bragging rights had a major impact on the former Scotland international.

“It was the best moment I’ve had in management,” Martin said. “I have not felt as emotional as this after a game.

“It was a big build-up to the game. We were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

“We showed the team we can be and I hope it is a small reward to the supporters for the patience they have shown us.

“It means so much to everyone. We all watched the supporters leaving the stadium on the buses, and we watched a video that had been put together by the analysts and the media team.

“It had messages from supporters and members of staff about what this meant to them, and once we had watched that we knew we had to come here and win.”

Obafemi set Swansea on the way to victory after six minutes with a close-range finish.

The former Southampton striker added the final gloss eight minutes from time, his thumping finish into the top corner following second-half strikes from Cardiff-born Cabango and the Austrian Wolf.

Obafemi now has eight goals in 11 games after scoring just once in his first 15 Swansea appearances.

On Obafemi’s form, Martin said: “I put it down to finding a level of consistency in his daily approach. To accept criticism and be honest with me and his teammates.

“He’s dropped his guard and been himself. Just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes with that.”

Cardiff started the game as favourites after taking 10 points from four games, with manager Steve Morison overseeing the Bluebirds’ climb away from relegation danger.

Morison said: “It’s the losing that hurts, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-0 of 12-0.

“We have been on an incredible run and we have let everyone down, myself, my staff, the players. We haven’t done enough for this football club.

“Hopefully we don’t dwell on it too long because the remit when I took the job was to keep this club in the Championship next year, not to win certain games.

“Obviously, we all want to win this game for the magnitude of it and how big it was. And I’m in charge when we’ve had the first double done against us.”