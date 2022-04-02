Paul Ince felt Reading should have been celebrating victory at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Paul Ince felt Reading should have been celebrating victory at Barnsley

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.29pm
Paul Ince felt Reading should have won (Adam Davy/PA)
Paul Ince felt Reading should have won (Adam Davy/PA)

Reading interim manager Paul Ince insists his side deserved more than a point after they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

Josh Laurent scored for the second game running to save the Royals from a crucial defeat and keep the gap between themselves and the Reds to five points.

Carlton Morris’ opener in the fifth minute looked set to be the difference between the two sides, but Ince’s men rescued a point in the final 10 minutes thanks to Laurent’s second goal of the season.

The stalemate means Reading remain above the relegation zone with seven games remaining and extends their unbeaten run to three games.

Despite seeing his side fall behind early, Ince praised his players for their belief at the break and the way they fought back to leave with a point.

He said: “We dominated the second half and there was only one team that was going to score and that was us.

“Once we got to 1-1, you are thinking about going for it or taking a point. We decided to go for it.

“We deserved more than a point, we were the best team by far and dominated the game.

“Barnsley is a tough place and they are fighting for their lives like us, but we dealt with them comfortably, apart from the goal. I would have taken a point before we got here.”

Laurent followed up his spectacular strike against Blackburn before the international break with another vital goal.

The Royals boss credited the midfielder for his performance in an unfamiliar role.

“I was going to take him off because it wasn’t one of his best games,” Ince added. “I’ve asked Josh to play in that holding position alongside Danny Drinkwater.

“It was tough for him to be in there because he feels like he wasn’t doing anything, but structurally he was.

“We decided to let him off his leash in the last 20 minutes and he got his goal. He told me this morning he was going to score, but with his head.

“I thought the lads were absolutely brilliant today. Even being 1-0 down we dominated the game and went in at half-time with a lot of belief.”

Failure to hold onto the lead means Barnsley remain adrift, but head coach Poya Asbaghi believes there is confidence left in his team.

“We’ve still got hope,” he said. “If we had won it would have been really good, that’s no secret.

“We’re dependent on what Reading do. It’s not a nice feeling to rely on other results.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we can get as many points as we can.

“We have seven games left and we’ve been a team that can lose any game, but also a team that can play against any opponent, like Fulham and Middlesbrough. None of them are impossible to win.

“We still have confidence in the team.”

