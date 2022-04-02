Joey Barton hails ‘outstanding’ Sam Finley as Bristol Rovers bounce back to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Joey Barton hails ‘outstanding’ Sam Finley as Bristol Rovers bounce back to win

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.33pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hailed the performance of midfielder Sam Finley (Bradley Collyer/Pa)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hailed the performance of midfielder Sam Finley (Bradley Collyer/Pa)

Joey Barton heaped praise on Sam Finley after the midfielder’s spectacular goal helped Bristol Rovers battle back to beat Bradford 2-1 and boost the Pirates’ push for automatic promotion.

The home side, having had several chances to take the lead in the first half, were caught cold immediately after half-time when Dion Pereira shot Bradford in front from inside the box.

But Finley’s swerving 20-yard drive following a left-wing corner levelled matters in the 57th minute and centre-back Connor Taylor poked home a 75th-minute winner after the visitors failed to clear a free-kick.

Barton was delighted to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Carlisle and felt Finley led by example. He also believes the Rovers fans will be impressed with what the team offers in attack.

He said: “Sam was a stand-out performer for us when we were not playing well in the early games and is a candidate for player of the season.

“His goal today was the cherry on the cake. But his work on and off the ball throughout the game was outstanding.

“It was a real leadership performance, alongside the equally excellent Paul Coutts and Elliot Anderson, who was worth the admission price on his own.”

Rovers’ win leaves them fifth in League Two, level on 66 points with four clubs including third-placed Port Vale, who occupy the final automatic promotion spot.

“Any other result than a win for us would have been a travesty. I thought the lads were superb,” Barton said.

“The Gas are coming. Our support is fantastic and there is real positive air about the club around the city.

“Games are getting bigger by the week and there will be more ups and downs, but I don’t think our fans have seen a better Rovers team going forward.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was shocked by the manner of the goals his side gave away.

“We keep stats and it was something like 600 minutes since we had conceded from a set-play,” he said.

“Their first goal was a great strike, but came from a corner and the second was a really scruffy one from a free-kick we should have defended better.

“Having got ourselves into a good position, it was a disappointing result. We might have nicked a point, but whether we would have deserved it would have been debatable.

“Bristol played very well. They are a good team, with results to back that up, so we knew they would ask questions of us.

“On occasions, we didn’t have the answers. But there were a lot of things we could take from the game, good and bad, and we will learn from them.

“We had four or five opportunities when one measured pass for one of our players to run onto would have created openings, but we were not able to find it.

“There are still players coming back from fitness, who I have not seen yet, and that will happen when they are ready between now and the end of the season.”

