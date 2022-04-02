Joey Barton hails ‘outstanding’ Sam Finley as Bristol Rovers bounce back to win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joey Barton heaped praise on Sam Finley after the midfielder’s spectacular goal helped Bristol Rovers battle back to beat Bradford 2-1 and boost the Pirates’ push for automatic promotion.

The home side, having had several chances to take the lead in the first half, were caught cold immediately after half-time when Dion Pereira shot Bradford in front from inside the box.

But Finley’s swerving 20-yard drive following a left-wing corner levelled matters in the 57th minute and centre-back Connor Taylor poked home a 75th-minute winner after the visitors failed to clear a free-kick.

Barton was delighted to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Carlisle and felt Finley led by example. He also believes the Rovers fans will be impressed with what the team offers in attack.

He said: “Sam was a stand-out performer for us when we were not playing well in the early games and is a candidate for player of the season.

“His goal today was the cherry on the cake. But his work on and off the ball throughout the game was outstanding.

“It was a real leadership performance, alongside the equally excellent Paul Coutts and Elliot Anderson, who was worth the admission price on his own.”

Rovers’ win leaves them fifth in League Two, level on 66 points with four clubs including third-placed Port Vale, who occupy the final automatic promotion spot.

“Any other result than a win for us would have been a travesty. I thought the lads were superb,” Barton said.

“The Gas are coming. Our support is fantastic and there is real positive air about the club around the city.

“Games are getting bigger by the week and there will be more ups and downs, but I don’t think our fans have seen a better Rovers team going forward.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was shocked by the manner of the goals his side gave away.

“We keep stats and it was something like 600 minutes since we had conceded from a set-play,” he said.

“Their first goal was a great strike, but came from a corner and the second was a really scruffy one from a free-kick we should have defended better.

“Having got ourselves into a good position, it was a disappointing result. We might have nicked a point, but whether we would have deserved it would have been debatable.

“Bristol played very well. They are a good team, with results to back that up, so we knew they would ask questions of us.

“On occasions, we didn’t have the answers. But there were a lot of things we could take from the game, good and bad, and we will learn from them.

“We had four or five opportunities when one measured pass for one of our players to run onto would have created openings, but we were not able to find it.

“There are still players coming back from fitness, who I have not seen yet, and that will happen when they are ready between now and the end of the season.”