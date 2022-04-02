Shaun Maloney encouraged by Hibs fightback in draw with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shaun Maloney encouraged by Hibs fightback in draw with Dundee United

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.35pm
Shaun Maloney’s Hibs were held to a draw (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney took enough positives from Hibernian’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United to believe they can go to Tynecastle next weekend and secure a top-six place.

The Easter Road side slipped from fifth to sixth in the cinch Premiership after being held by the Tannadice side.

They now have four teams immediately below them in the league who can leapfrog them and force them into the bottom six if they lose to Hearts in their final match before the split.

Maloney feels his team showed enough intent, particularly in the second half, to be able to get a result against their high-flying city rivals.

“We have to think if we win, we guarantee top six; after that (if we don’t) anything can happen,” said the Hibs manager.

“We’ll look forward to next week. What gives me comfort is the way we played, considering going down 1-0 after 10 minutes.

“We could have gone the other way and panicked, but actually we played very well. We gave them zero opportunities up to the last five minutes when it became a bit chaotic.

“When we perform like we did in the second half, I think we can cause any team trouble.

“But saying that, still in that final third we have to be more creative and dangerous.”

There was a sense of deflation around Easter Road after Hibs failed to get the victory that would have taken the pressure ahead of their trip across Edinburgh next weekend.

“I’m really disappointed with the result, but on the other side the performance was really good,” said Maloney.

“At this time of the season, the result will dictate how the players and the supporters feel. But I was pleased with the performance and the difference between talking about a draw and a win is very fine margins.”

One of those marginal moments came in the closings stages when Hibs attacker Chris Mueller went down under a challenge from United substitute Matthew Cudjoe in the box and was booked for diving.

“I think there was contact,” said Maloney. “From what I have seen it was maybe the wrong decision. Look, these things happen.

“I don’t want to constantly talk about them. But, yeah, that one could have gone slightly differently. These things seem to be happening at the moment but we’ll move on quickly.”

The draw leaves fourth-place United three points clear of seventh-place Ross County and all but assured of a top-six spot.

Manager Tam Courts was satisfied with the outcome.

“I think it probably is a good point,” he said.

“If we played in the second half the way we did in the first half we probably would have had a better chance of three points but unfortunately in the second half we couldn’t get any rhythm.

“Hibs will probably be disappointed because in the second half they had the game’s best chances. A draw from our perspective is a positive one.”

