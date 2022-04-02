Ben Garner frustrated ‘lady luck’ deserted Swindon at Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Garner frustrated ‘lady luck’ deserted Swindon at Rochdale

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.41pm
Ben Garner felt his side should have won (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner felt his side should have won (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon boss Ben Garner was left to reflect on what might have been after his play-off chasing side were held at lowly Rochdale.

Garner had no complaints other than his side’s failure to find the net as the Robins remain 10th, two points adrift of the top seven.

He said: “It was just down to misfortune as I was pleased with our overall performance, the possession and number of chances created. It was down to a bit of lady luck and the ball not running for us in the final third.

“We had 62 per cent possession, 14 shots with seven on target, which should have won the game.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. You are talking about fine margins. We deserved three points but will take one.

“We could have scored six goals in our last two games, but it is down to millimetres in some of the chances we have had.”

In the absence of injured 18-goal top scorer Harry McKirdy, Swindon lacked the cutting edge needed to pick up maximum points and an 11th away league victory – their total of 10 away-day wins is the best return of any club in the division.

Swindon had by far the better chances but were unable to beat home goalkeeper Jay Lynch, who was named the home side’s player of the match.

It has been a good week for Rochdale, who also beat Carlisle 2-0 on Tuesday for their first win in eight games and they are now 10 points clear of the relegation places.

Manager Robbie Stockdale felt his side had two strong shouts for penalties rejected, and said: “I have seen them both again and one could have been given and the second should have been given.”

Stockdale praised his side’s battling qualities, adding: “The players left everything on the pitch and there were some very good individual performances.

“You want to play well every week, but that is not always possible.

“I cannot stress the importance of clean sheets as they give you a platform on which to build.”

