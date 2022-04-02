Tranmere boss Micky Mellon rages at referee after fiery draw with Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon rages at referee after fiery draw with Carlisle

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.41pm
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon saw his side have two players sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon saw his side have two players sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon felt his side’s fiery 2-2 draw at home to Carlisle could have descended into “a riot” as he hit out at referee Charles Breakspear, who sent off two of his players.

Rovers had Calum MacDonald sent off in the 40th minute and Kieron Morris in added time before substitute Tobi Sho-Silva grabbed a last-gasp leveller for Carlisle.

MacDonald’s straight red card, for a late challenge on Kelvin Mellor, sparked a mass brawl, with six yellow cards dished out by Breakspear – including to Mellon and his opposite number Paul Simpson, seemingly for failing to control their players.

“You just hope that somebody upstairs looks at it and something happens because there was a good crowd here today and they deserved better and the players deserved better,” a furious Mellon said.

“I mean both managers are complaining about how poor it was.

“I think something has to be done. I mean that’s as bad….I’ve been a footballer since I’ve been 16 and I just thought ‘this could end up in a riot here’.”

Kane Hemmings put Tranmere in front on the quarter-hour mark, converting Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross, but following MacDonald’s dismissal, Omari Patrick’s strike brought Carlisle level in the 55th minute.

It looked as though Elliott Nevitt had done enough to earn the hosts victory when he broke away in the 76th minute to slot home, but they then saw Morris sent off for a high boot on Rod McDonald and Sho-Silva equalised in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s long-range shot had come back off a post.

Simpson felt Carlisle were good value for their point and hit out at the treatment his team received on the bench from the home fans.

“I don’t ever remember being involved in a game where it was as fiery and as hostile,” he said.

“I mean the crowd and the stewards on this side – I don’t even know why they’ve got these hi-vis jackets on because they do absolutely nothing.

“Our bench was getting absolute verbal abuse from the supporters around it.”

On his side’s late leveller, he added: “I just think it showed character and desire and ability as well,” he said. “What a wonderful strike from Gibbo to hit that.”

