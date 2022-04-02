Derek Adams takes ‘great confidence’ from first win of second Morecambe stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was a happy man after seeing his side pick up three vital points in their quest to avoid relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

The Shrimps ended a 12-match run without a win thanks to an excellent performance against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton, who were second best for most of the game and could not get into the match after Conor Shaughnessy was sent off in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly.

After goals from Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton made it 3-0 to give Adams his first win since returning to the Shrimps as boss, he said: “That was the best performance we have had since I returned.

“We controlled large aspects of the game and before we scored we could have had a few goals.

“I was delighted with the way we passed the ball and the chances we created was what we wanted to see and we could have scored more after a terrific performance.

“The only disappointment is that we only scored three goals because goal difference could play a part at the end of the season – but we can’t be too downhearted with the result and we have to take great confidence from the win.”

Burton manager Hasselbaink said his side lacked character.

He said: “It was a game where you learn a lot about the mentality of your players and your team and we have a long way to go.

“We are going through a difficult time and you have to show your character and it is clear we have a very big job still to do. We had a good spell earlier in the season but we are going through a difficult time now and this is where you see the characters.

“Before the red card we were also not in the game and that disappointed me most. We knew they were going to put pressure on us but when we had the ball we gave it away too cheaply.

“I don’t think it was a red card but their bench jumps up and put the referee under pressure and showed the red card which I think was harsh.”

The Shrimps took the lead in the 41st minute when Gnahoua’s shot took a huge deflection off Sam Hughes and looped over Ben Garratt and went into the net.

Two minutes later Burton were reduced to 10 men when Shaughnessy caught Connolly and referee Ross Joyce gave a straight red card.

The Shrimps soon made him pay as they added a second in stoppage time. Stockton played in Phillips and the midfielder produced a fine effort to beat Garratt low to his right.

Morecambe made it 3-0 one minute into the second half when a shot from Gnahoua was only parried by Garratt and the ball rebounded for Stockton to stroke home his 20th league goal of the campaign.

The Shrimps’ defence was only troubled in the final stages, with Stockton clearing a Tom Hamer header off the line and Jonny Smith shooting straight at Trevor Carson, but the home side held on for a much-needed win.