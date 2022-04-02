Liam Manning praises ‘discipline’ of MK Dons after beating Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liam Manning praises ‘discipline’ of MK Dons after beating Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.45pm
MK Dons manager Liam Manning (Isaac Parkin/PA)
MK Dons might have made their 2-0 win over Shrewsbury look easy but Liam Manning insists that is only thanks to the work put in by his side.

Goals from Mo Eisa and Scott Twine helped the third-placed Dons close the gap on the top two in Sky Bet League One.

Manning’s side are now just a point behind Rotherham and Wigan, albeit having played a game more than the Millers and two more than the Latics.

He said: “I think it only looks comfortable if the players apply themselves right. The discipline and the focus are certainly there.

“It was a real tough game and we knew that coming into it. We had the break going into the game; it’s a good thing in one respect with having the break but you can also lose your rhythm a bit.

“I’m delighted with how we’ve performed in a tough game.

“What we’ve showed is we have players who are brave, players who are technically very good and a team who are connected together.

“It maybe could have been a few more but it’s never easy against a team who are set up well.

“I was really pleased with that second half. Sometimes being 1-0 up we’ve not come out and controlled the game the best.

“But looking at the bigger picture it shows how far we’ve come as a team.”

Shrewsbury had their chances, notably through Daniel Udoh before half-time but Twine’s strike 10 minutes into the second half wrapped up the points.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said: “If you want to be one of those teams at the top you need to play well against them.

“I thought our performance was a little bit reactive rather than proactive, which is unlike us of late.

“Every time we had instinctive moments we created chances, but we didn’t do that enough and that has cost us.

“We created some great opportunities, their goalkeeper’s made a great save in the first half.

“We’ve created three or four really good chances and we’re really frustrated we haven’t managed to score.

“On another day maybe we get a goal and it’s game on again. They get the second goal then and that makes it even more difficult.”

