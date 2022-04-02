Steven Schumacher lauds “massive win” as Plymouth overcome Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steven Schumacher lauds “massive win” as Plymouth overcome Oxford

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.45pm
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher described their 1-0 home victory over Oxford as “a massive win” (Nigel French/PA)
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher described their 1-0 home victory over Oxford as “a massive win” (Nigel French/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher described their 1-0 home victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford as “a massive win”.

Joe Edwards volleyed the 56th-minute winner from Ryan Law’s cross, chested into the skipper’s path by striker Niall Ennis.

Argyle earlier had keeper Michael Cooper to thank for an outstanding stop to deny Gavin Whyte.

Schumacher, whose fourth-placed side are now three points adrift of top spot, said: “We knew Oxford are one of the best teams in the division.

“There’s so much firepower in their squad, they are leading goal scorers and so we knew how hard the game was going to be.

“They had two chances early on in the first half. One of them our goalkeeper has made an unbelievable save from, another one from a cross to the back post.

“After that in the second half we nullified really them to very little, controlled with possession and scored an outstanding goal ourselves so really pleased to keep a clean sheet against them but most importantly get the three points.

“I didn’t actually realise we had six clean sheets at home in a row until I was told but that’s a brilliant achievement, seven clean sheets out of eight and conceded one goal away – at Ipswich, who are flying – so we all know it’s going quite well at the moment.

“The lads are playing well, performing, putting the work rate in, putting the effort in, giving everything they have got every single week and we are getting some outstanding performances.

“That goes for the whole team today because there are so many of them who played well, especially second half.

“In the end we are just glad to come away with the win and we move on to the next one, which is a another big one away at Burton next week.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson refused to be too despondent despite seeing his side slip outside the top six.

He said: “We were very good in the first half, by far the better team.

“But the problem is when you come away from home and even when you dominate all the aspects of the game, because their crowd was so good they probably felt like they did better than they actually did in the first half.

“It is not fine that we lost but it is not a time to be too downhearted as there is not long to go.

“Their keeper is the best in the league. We knew how good he is and it is all part of just accepting he is a good goalkeeper.

“He doesn’t just make good saves, he starts a lot of their good play, he picks the right option more often than not whether it is a quick play or slowing the game down.

“He does certain things that allows him to be a good player. I like him but there is still a lot of football to play.

“The fans clapped us at the end, these are the most ruthless lot to please, they are the best at what they do and they follow us everywhere.”

