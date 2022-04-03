On this day in 2010: David Haye beats John Ruiz to retain WBA heavyweight title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2010: David Haye beats John Ruiz to retain WBA heavyweight title

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 6.49am
David Haye (right) in action against American John Ruiz during the WBA World Heavyweight title bout at the MEN Arena (Dave Thompson/PA)
David Haye retained his WBA world heavyweight title when he out-classed American John Ruiz on this day in 2010.

The 29-year-old Londoner, who had claimed the belt with a majority points victory over seven-foot Russian Nikolai Valuev during the previous November, triumphed in his first defence in front of a sell-out crowd of 20,000 at Manchester’s MEN Arena.

At 38, Ruiz, a veteran who had been stopped just once in 54 fights in an 18-year career which had seen him go 36 rounds with Evander Holyfield a decade earlier, nevertheless entered the ring as a firm underdog.

David Haye before the WBA World Heavyweight title bout at the MEN Arena
David Haye before the WBA World Heavyweight title bout at the MEN Arena (Dave Thompson/PA)

Haye spent the early afternoon before the bout at Old Trafford watching Chelsea beat Manchester United and paraded his belt on the pitch before kick-off.

He wasted little time in making his presence felt once the bell sounded, knocking Ruiz to the canvas with a straight right within moments, the prelude to a fearful battering.

The Briton, who weighed in at a career heaviest 15st 12lbs, was too quick and too powerful for the challenger, who nevertheless proved tenacious and even exploited Haye’s defensive weaknesses when presented with the opportunity.

David Haye looks on after knocking down John Ruiz in the first round
David Haye looks on after knocking down John Ruiz in the first round (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ruiz was saved by the bell at the end of the sixth round and rocked in the eighth, and the fight was over when his corner through in the towel to spare him further punishment as the ninth drew to a close.

In the aftermath, a confident Haye immediately set his sights on a showdown with either Vitali or Wladimir Klitschko, who at the time held the WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

He said: “If I hit the Klitschkos with the same shots I was hitting John Ruiz, both of them would go over.”

