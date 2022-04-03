Alyssa Healy’s record-breaking century fires Australia to victory over England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Alyssa Healy’s record-breaking century fires Australia to victory over England

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 9.09am Updated: April 3 2022, 9.27am
Australia’s Alyssa Healy scored 170 in the win over England (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
Australia’s Alyssa Healy scored 170 in the win over England (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)

Australia’s Alyssa Healy struck a sensational record-breaking century as her side powered to a 71-run victory over England to win the Women’s World Cup.

The wicketkeeper put on a batting masterclass on her way to hitting the highest ever individual score in an ODI World Cup final, overtaking fellow Australian Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.

Healy hit 170 from 138 deliveries, putting her side in a dominant position before she was eventually out, stumped by Amy Jones off Anya Shrubsole, after surviving being dropped by Danni Wyatt on 41, as Australia made 356.

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup
Nat Sciver scored an unbeaten century in a losing cause for England (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)

England struggled to form partnerships in reply, despite an excellent century from Nat Sciver as they made 285 all out.

The 29-year-old had already scored a ton against Australia in their opening match of the tournament, which England also lost, and did so again in the final in Christchurch, including the only six of the match.

Heather Knight’s side started their mammoth chase positively, and scored faster than their opponents at the start of the innings, reaching 59 for two after 10 overs while Australia had been 37 without loss.

Sciver survived two reviews after being brought to the crease by the early loss of Danni Wyatt and the wicket of Tammy Beaumont, as she finished the tournament without being dismissed against the World Cup winners, having scored 257 runs in total.

The all-rounder alongside her captain looked to rebuild, before Knight was trapped lbw by Alana King to leave England 86 for three.

Jones and Sophia Dunkley were the next two batters to partner Sciver, scoring 20 and 22 respectively, including a 50 partnership, but it was not enough to threaten Australia.

England’s highest partnership came with Sciver alongside Charlie Dean at the back end of the innings, where they put on 65 for the ninth wicket, but it was too little too late.

England’s start to the tournament was plagued by fielding errors, which proved costly during their group-stage defeat to South Africa, and improved as the competition went on, but these mistakes crept back into their final performance.

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup
Alyssa Healy survived a dropped catch to hit 170 against England (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)

In the first innings, Healy and opening partner Rachael Haynes were both dropped in the same over, Haynes by Wyatt at backward point, and Healy by Sciver at midwicket off the bowling of Kate Cross.

When England eventually managed to take their first wicket, with the score already at 160, Haynes top-edging a ball from Sophie Ecclestone to Beaumont, Australia’s run rate did not slow with the introduction of Beth Mooney, who was promoted to number five, hitting 62 from 47.

The wickets eventually began to fall, including captain Meg Lanning and Mooney in successive balls, but it was too late to have a meaningful impact on the total, with Shrubsole finishing as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 46 from her 10 overs.

The result leaves Australia as holders of the women’s Ashes, T20 and 50-over World Cup titles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]