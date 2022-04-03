Conor Coady warns Wolves to concentrate on Premier League rather than Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Conor Coady warns Wolves to concentrate on Premier League rather than Europe

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 12.39pm Updated: April 3 2022, 12.41pm
Conor Coady celebrates victory over Aston Villa with Jose Sa (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Skipper Conor Coady insists Wolves must ignore the European noise as they chase the top six.

Bruno Lage’s side were two points adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United after the Red Devils were held 1-1 by Leicester on Saturday.

It came after Wolves beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Molineux thanks to Jonny’s opener and Ashley Young’s own goal.

Wolves reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20 and Coady believes they need to drown out any talk of a return.

“We don’t really care what other people are looking at and what other people think,” he told the club’s official site.

“It’s about us improving, us listening to the manager every single day and giving the best of ourselves to improve and get better, and hopefully give the supporters a good season.

“I thought we were fantastic. The lads did everything the gaffer asked. I said before the game we know they’re a top side to play against but we controlled the game with and without the ball, and when we had it, we created some fantastic chances.

“We always want to win by more, but a win’s a win and it’s a massive win. We tried to force them wide because we know how good they are down the middle.

“They’re a fantastic football team, so it was important we tried to put the game plan in. We worked on it all week to try and get it right, and it’s a fantastic win.”

Ollie Watkins pulled a late goal back from the spot after Jose Sa was controversially ruled to have fouled the striker but Villa were second best.

A third straight defeat left them 10th in the Premier League and 13 points adrift of their local rivals.

Boss Steven Gerrard said: “We’ll fix it, the only way we can do that is keep working on the training ground, cut out individual errors and keep trying to move forward and get better.

“There’ll be a time and a place where we can get some help and support in.

“The biggest frustration for me is we didn’t come to a derby game until half-time and we never showed we cared enough until the 70th minute. It was too little, too late.”

