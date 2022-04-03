‘A couple of idiots’ to blame for Old Firm glass incident – Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘A couple of idiots’ to blame for Old Firm glass incident – Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 4.31pm Updated: April 3 2022, 6.41pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou unhappy at Ibrox incidents (Steve Welsh /PA)
Ange Postecoglou criticised “a couple of idiots” after one of Celtic’s backroom staff required stitches having been hit with a glass bottle in the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The incident took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at half-time after the visitors had come from behind to lead in the cinch Premiership encounter.

The start to the second half was delayed as ground staff cleared glass from a broken bottle in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart’s penalty area.

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle.

“He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Postecoglou said: “I think he is OK, he had a couple of stitches.

“It is disappointing because this is a fixture that gets beamed around the world, and stands on its own.

“Two teams going at it, first and second spot. You don’t need a couple of idiots ruining it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told STV: “We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 3 April, 2022.

“One man has sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers put the visitors ahead after Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic had cancelled out Aaron Ramsey’s opener.

Celtic’s win took them six points clear at the top with six matches left to play.

Postecoglou was sad the action on the pitch was overshadowed.

“It is disappointing,” the former Australia boss said.

“I thought it was a proper derby, the atmosphere was unbelievable, both teams were up for it, both teams were going for it.

“You don’t need it. I don’t know what people are trying to achieve by doing that.

“I thought it was a fantastic spectacle.

“Sitting here now as the winning coach that kind of taints my view of it, but I thought anybody watching that would agree it was a good game of football and you could tell there was something meaningful at the end of it by the way both sets of players went at it.

“Like I said their crowd was up for it, our 700 was up for it and couldn’t stop signing. That is what you want.”

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said of the delay: “Of course it’s not what you want.

“You go out of the locker room and are preparing well for the second half, you want to go. Then you have to wait a couple of minutes.

“It’s never good that due to situations the game has to be stopped. I don’t think it’s a good thing.

“Safety is first and I understand we have to wait for the pitch to be playable for both teams.”

