Cove Rangers leave it late to rescue a point at Queen’s Park By Press Association April 3 2022, 5.33pm Leighton McIntosh (right) scored a last-gasp equaliser for Scottish League One leaders Cove Rangers at Queen’s Park (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Substitute Leighton McIntosh struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Scottish League One leaders Cove Rangers a 1-1 draw at Queen’s Park. Rob McHugh fired Queen’s Park ahead after 53 minutes with a superb strike. Cove had gone close to taking the lead when Ola Adeyemo’s first-half effort was hacked off the line. But Rangers saved themselves when McIntosh, on as a 65th-minute substitute, equalised with the last kick of the game to ensure a three-point lead over second-placed Airdrie. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cove Rangers rescue late point against promotion rivals Airdrie Fast-starting Queen’s Park earn win over Peterhead Airdrie close gap on Cove Rangers as leaders are held by 10-man Queen’s Park Rangers rue Allan McGregor errors as Ross County rescue late point