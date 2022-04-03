Mikel Arteta urges goalkeeper Bernd Leno to prove he is Arsenal’s number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mikel Arteta urges goalkeeper Bernd Leno to prove he is Arsenal’s number one

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 10.33pm
Bernd Leno is set to feature for Arsenal at Crystal Palace on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged goalkeeper Bernd Leno to prove he deserves to be the Gunners’ number one.

The German lost his status as first choice at the Emirates Stadium following the signing of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.

Injury to his colleague has now offered the 30-year-old a route back into the side and Arteta says it is down to him to make the most of it.

Aaron Ramsdale took Bernd Leno’s place in the Arsenal side but has been sidelined in recent weeks (John Walton/PA)

Leno kept a clean sheet as Arsenal beat Aston Villa last time out and, with Ramsdale still troubled by a hip problem, he looks set to continue against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Arteta said: “This is football and it’s not an individual sport. I have a lot of sympathy with every player that doesn’t play and doesn’t get the chances they probably deserve but unfortunately that’s the game.

“When he’s been playing for 10 years that meant someone has been there waiting for that opportunity.

“What you want to have is, in every position, players that are reliable and can perform, whether they’ve been playing recently or not. In the goalkeeping position it’s no different.

Mikel Arteta has urged Leno to grab his chance (Adam Davy/PA)

“That is why we bought Aaron, to get the standards higher, to bring different qualities, different ways of understanding and acting during matches, and different experiences.

“With Bernd we have the capacity to play him (on Monday) and we know what we’re going to get.

“He’s done a very similar thing to Cedric (Soares) and Nico (Pepe) – not accepting the situation, but trying to improve it.

“And then he’s been consistent in the way he trained, the way he behaved, in those months, waiting for the opportunity and, when he had it, to take it.”

Arteta recognises it can be difficult for a player to accept a reduced status having seen it many times during his own playing career.

The Spaniard, who spent 11 years in the Premier League with Everton and Arsenal, admits he only appreciates the bigger picture now because he is a coach.

He said: “I can give you hundreds of examples. When you start to get to 30, 31 and 32 it’s going to happen, I guarantee it’s going to happen at some stage in your career.

“But if it is that late I think it’s a good sign, that means you’ve been pretty consistent because it can happen much earlier.

“It’s never easy to accept for a player but we want the best, so if we make a decision to play somebody else it’s because we believe in that moment it’s better for the team to play somebody else. That’s it.

“There is not a personal thing in that decision at all and it cannot be taken personally.

Arteta says he knows from his own career how it feels to be dropped (Adam Davy/PA)

“I didn’t play when I was younger, you never understand the reason. They can explain to you but you will never understand, you’ll never agree to it.

“That’s normal but when you’re on the other side of the table the picture changes completely.”

Arsenal have recovered from a poor start to the season to put themselves in a strong position to claim a Champions League place.

Correspondingly, expectations may have changed but Arteta feels no need to change anything now.

He said: “This is a conversation we have had now for over six to eight weeks, so they have already been through that and have responded really, really well. There is nothing new that they have to do.”

