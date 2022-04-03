Patrick Vieira puzzled by Arsenal’s title drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Patrick Vieira puzzled by Arsenal’s title drought

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 10.33pm
Patrick Vieira will be in charge of Crystal Palace for the visit of Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Patrick Vieira will be in charge of Crystal Palace for the visit of Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Patrick Vieira admits he can scarcely believe Arsenal have gone nearly two decades without winning the Premier League title.

Vieira won three championships in a nine-season spell with the Gunners and captained the Invincibles side – Arsenal’s last top-flight success in 2004.

The former Arsenal skipper will be in Crystal Palace’s dugout on Monday night when his old club travel to Selhurst Park.

Arsenal went unbeaten in the 2003/04 season - the last time they lifted the Premier League trophy
Arsenal went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season – the last time they lifted the Premier League trophy (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Mikel Arteta’s side have improved this season, and face Palace knowing that a win will boost their top-four ambitions.

But when asked if he would have believed back in 2004 that Arsenal would go the ensuing 18 years without further Premier League success, Vieira replied: “Not really. During that period of time I though Arsenal would be challenging for the titles.

“It is more difficult now and it is more competitive. There are more teams who are capable of winning.

“There is a cycle where Manchester City are the team, and now there is Liverpool and Chelsea. And Manchester United will be there to challenge, too, so there are five or six teams who can win the Premier League.

“But it is important for Arsenal to get to the Champions League because of the stature of the football club.”

Nearly two decades on from Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League campaign, Vieira, who left for Juventus the following year, says he remains in touch with a number of his former term-mates.

He added: “I still speak to Thierry [Henry], Robert [Pires], Martin [Keown] and Dennis [Bergkamp].

“When we talk, we talk not just about football, but everything in life.

“We are friends because we spent so much time together, sometimes more than we were with our families.

“We won, we lost, we went through different emotions and shared important moments of our lives together.”

So, would a win against his old club mean more to the Frenchman?

“No, not at all,” he said. “It is three points on the table, which is the basic answer. Our performances have to be good if we want to win that game, and we want to win the game.”

Back in October, Alexandre Lacazette scored in stoppage time to deny Vieira a win on his return to north London.

Vieira said: “The game is never finished until the referee’s whistle. It’s about the concentration we have to have, especially against those kind of teams.

“We played with personality and we tried to dictate the tempo of the game. Of course we knew it would be tough and difficult. But what we can take from that was those crucial moments we have to manage well.”

