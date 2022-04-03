Graham Potter backs Brighton to break points record and repay Seagull supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Potter backs Brighton to break points record and repay Seagull supporters

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 10.33pm
Graham Potter knows Brighton fans have suffered in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter knows Brighton fans have suffered in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton manager Graham Potter has challenged his young squad to break the club’s record Premier League points total and ensure a positive season ends on a high note for their supporters.

The Seagulls faithful watched their side fire another blank at home on Saturday, but the 0-0 draw with bottom-of-the-table Norwich at least halted a run of six straight defeats.

An excellent first half of the campaign sparked talk of a push for Europe but Brighton have not scored at the Amex Stadium since January 18, not winning there this year.

Potter accepts their fans have suffered of late but knows they are within touching distance of bettering the 41 points they have amassed in each of the last two seasons.

“We are seven points away from another record in terms of a points tally and we have eight games left so we need to try and get as many as we can,” the 46-year-old said.

“We want to do better and we want to make our supporters happy.

“I feel for our supporters because we haven’t given them much in terms of results at home and goals.

“We have suffered a bit and they have suffered but I thought they were fantastic (against Norwich) and they were really with us. That gives me confidence going forward.

“We had lost six in a row before this one, we haven’t scored many so we are having a bad time. We are going through a bit of suffering and a bit of pain but I think this team has done a lot of good things this year.”

Brighton were as high as seventh in November but have nosedived since a strong winter period.

A consistent performer during the bleak last couple of months has been Alexis Mac Allister, who played twice for Argentina last month.

Potter added: “When results aren’t going well, it is not so easy to speak positively but I think Alexis has taken steps this year.

“Playing for the Argentinian national team is not the easiest thing to do so I think he is growing as a player, growing as a guy around the place and he will get better and better for those opportunities.”

With four goals in all competitions this season, Mac Allister is Brighton’s joint-second leading marksman along with Leandro Trossard.

Finding the net has been the Seagulls’ Achilles heel for the majority of Potter’s impressive tenure with the south coast club and he was asked if the arrival of another forward this summer would be welcomed.

“It isn’t as simple as that but I understand the question,” he replied.

“I think we need to sit down generally and have a chat about which direction we are going, how we can help the team and how we can help us improve. I think that is normal and that’s what we’ll do but now is not the time to do that.

“Now is the time to focus on the next game, finish the season as strongly as we can and then go from there.”

