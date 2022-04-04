American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 3.27am Updated: April 4 2022, 11.13am
American Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed the first major of the 2022 season and with it her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship.

The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.

Jennifer Kupcho hits from the sixth tee during the final round of the LPGA Chevron Championship golf tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Jennifer Kupcho is the first American to win the title since 2015 (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”

Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983.

