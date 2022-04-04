On This Day in 2005 – Lee Bowyer fined after on-pitch fight with Kieron Dyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On This Day in 2005 – Lee Bowyer fined after on-pitch fight with Kieron Dyer

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 6.01am
Newcastle's Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer shake hands after being sent off for fighting each other (Alex Alevroyiannis/PA)
Newcastle’s Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer shake hands after being sent off for fighting each other (Alex Alevroyiannis/PA)

Newcastle fined midfielder Lee Bowyer a record six weeks’ wages on this day in 2005 for his part in an on-pitch fight with team-mate Kieron Dyer two days earlier.

The pair had extraordinarily come to blows when an argument during the Magpies’ 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa at St James’ Park spiralled out of control.

Both players were sent off by referee Barry Knight over the incident, which occurred late in the game after Villa had just scored their third goal.

Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd said Bowyer’s actions amounted to “gross misconduct” and that the club had “considered sacking” him before deciding that a fine – reportedly of around £210,000 – and final warning were “fitting”.

“He should go down on his hands and knees,” Shepherd added in an interview which made clear that Newcastle laid the blame for the controversy squarely at 28-year-old Bowyer’s feet.

Bowyer had shown his frustration with Dyer on occasions during the game for apparently not passing to him.

Dyer (left) and Bowyer (right) both apologised at a press conference with manager
Dyer (left) and Bowyer (right) both apologised at a press conference with manager Graeme Souness (centre) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The situation rapidly escalated as the players passed by each other when Villa mounted another attack.

Bowyer was the initial aggressor but both threw punches in the scuffle that ensued. Bowyer ended up with a ripped shirt and the arguments continued as both players headed down the tunnel.

Manager Graeme Souness later told the pair to join him at his post-match press conference and apologise publicly.

“I am sincerely sorry,” Bowyer said with a “deeply sorry” Dyer adding that while disagreements between team-mates did occur they “should not be fighting in front of 50,000 people”.

Dyer and Bowyer made up but served suspensions following the fight
Dyer and Bowyer later made up but were both suspended as a result of the scuffle (Alex Alevroyiannis/PA)

Dyer avoided internal punishment and the club also appealed against his red card on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

This was rejected by the Football Association and Dyer went on to serve a three-match ban which ruled him out of an FA Cup semi-final.

Bowyer faced an automatic four-match suspension as it was his second sending-off of the season but this was increased to seven games following an FA disciplinary hearing. The governing body also fined him an additional £30,000.

