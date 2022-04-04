Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 7.15am
Leeds Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Leeds Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Aston Villa will make another attempt to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, The Daily Telegraph reports. Three years after Leeds knocked back their bid for the 26-year-old, Steven Gerrard’s side are rumoured to be prepared to pay a record £60million for the England international.

A host of clubs are said to be vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson. According to the Sun, Derby are hoping to bag a “sizeable fee” for the youngster amid interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Queens Park Rangers’ Jimmy Dunne (left) and Birmingham City George Hall (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match
Birmingham City’s George Hall (right) is being monitored by both Premier League and European clubs (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Another teen star that is the subject of speculation is Birmingham’s Under-18 midfielder George Hall. The Daily Mail reports that the 17-year-old has been targeted by both Premier League and European clubs.

Elsewhere, the Sun writes that Newcastle are lining up a £20m offer to secure Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24. The club is also reportedly targeting Watford’s Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Northern Ireland v Norway – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – League B – Windsor Park
Norway’s Erling Haaland has still not committed to a new club (Liam McBurney/PA)

Erling Haaland: The Spanish outlet Sport writes that Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old Norway striker will decide by the end of April if he will join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City this summer.

Lautaro Martinez: Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the 24-year-old but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker if they receive a bid of more than 80m euros (£67.3m).

