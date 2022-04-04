Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 10.07am
Ryan Leonard is fit again (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ryan Leonard is fit again (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ryan Leonard could return to the Millwall squad for the visit of Swansea.

The versatile midfielder is fit again after more than four months out with an ankle injury.

The Lions will still be without Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman.

Teenage forward Zak Lovelace is a doubt with a dead leg.

Swansea head to south London on the back of a memorable 4-0 derby win over Cardiff.

Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes shook off muscle injuries to return to the side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Swans suffered no new injuries and therefore should have a fully-fit squad.

Finley Burns, Korey Smith and Olivier Ntcham will be pushing for recalls if manager Russell Martin opts to make changes.

