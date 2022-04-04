Peterborough lose captain Oliver Norburn to injury but duo could return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Luton after captain Oliver Norburn was ruled out for the rest of the season.

A scan has confirmed midfielder Norburn suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Grenada last week.

Mark Beevers could return after missing the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough for personal reasons.

Ronnie Edwards should be available after a spell out with Covid-19.

Luton have doubts over Reece Burke and Gabe Osho.

The duo missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall with hamstring problems.

Robert Snodgrass returned from injury as a second-half substitute against the Lions.

Sonny Bradley was also on the bench following a groin injury.