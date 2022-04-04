Peterborough lose captain Oliver Norburn to injury but duo could return By Press Association April 4 2022, 10.59am Oliver Norburn is out for the season (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Peterborough have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Luton after captain Oliver Norburn was ruled out for the rest of the season. A scan has confirmed midfielder Norburn suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Grenada last week. Mark Beevers could return after missing the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough for personal reasons. Ronnie Edwards should be available after a spell out with Covid-19. Luton have doubts over Reece Burke and Gabe Osho. The duo missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall with hamstring problems. Robert Snodgrass returned from injury as a second-half substitute against the Lions. Sonny Bradley was also on the bench following a groin injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Millwall boss Gary Rowett rues missed opportunity after late Luton equaliser Returning players set to boost Luton ahead of Millwall match Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in contention for Hull return Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam eyeing returns as Coventry take on Luton