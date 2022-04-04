Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘mindless’ actions of Rangers fans during derby defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘mindless’ actions of Rangers fans during derby defeat

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.43pm Updated: April 4 2022, 1.25pm
Nicola Sturgeon is angered by those who threw objects at Glasgow derby (Robert Perry/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the Rangers supporters who marred Sunday’s Glasgow derby defeat by Celtic at Ibrox with their “mindless, thuggish behaviour”.

The start of the second half was delayed when Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart pointed out shards of broken glass in his goalmouth after a bottle was thrown on to the pitch, while other objects rained down when visiting player Jota was taking a corner kick.

A member of Celtic’s backroom staff later required stitches after being struck in the head while making his way towards the tunnel as the visitors won the match 2-1 to move six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with six games to play.

Sturgeon labelled the actions of those responsible as “unacceptable”.

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable,” the First Minister told LBC on Monday morning.

“Whether it happens at a football match or in the street, people throwing glass bottles is just not acceptable.

“It’s mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society.

“But these are matters for the authorities, obviously for the football authorities and potentially for the police and criminal justice authorities.

“Regardless of what team you support, I’m not the world’s biggest football fan and not just because my team is Ayr United, but people should be able to enjoy football.

“Football should be something that people can take their kids to and have a happy, joyful occasion.

“Behaviour like that whether it’s at an Old Firm match or any other football match besmirches that, and it should absolutely be seen as unacceptable.”

Rangers Supporters Liaison Officer Greg Marshall has called for help to identify the person responsible for the shattered glass in Hart’s goalmouth.

He tweeted on Monday afternoon: “We are working with Police Scotland to identify the individual who threw a bottle onto the pitch at half time yesterday. This delayed the start of the second half and put players safety in danger. Anyone with information can pass details anonymously to either the club or Police.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

