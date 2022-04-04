Matty Stevens a doubt for Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield By Press Association April 4 2022, 1.47pm Matty Stevens will be checked for Forest Green (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matty Stevens will be assessed ahead of Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield. Striker Stevens limped off 15 minutes into Saturday’s game against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There are no other concerns for boss Rob Edwards and his table-topping side. Rhys Oates will be monitored by Mansfield. The Stags forward was taken off against Northampton with a tight thigh. Manager Nigel Clough confirmed that Jamie Murphy is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury. Defender James Perch will also be checked after missing the win against the Cobblers due to illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rob Edwards delight as Forest Green claim club-record points haul with Iron win Dan Sweeney header earns leaders Forest Green narrow win over lowly Scunthorpe ‘A mad five minutes’ costs Nigel Clough’s Mansfield at Hartlepool Matty Longstaff could miss out for Mansfield