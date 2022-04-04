Declan John a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth By Press Association April 4 2022, 5.55pm Declan John is a doubt for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Declan John is a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth. The defender suffered a back injury and was absent for the Trotters’ 1-1 draw with Wigan at the weekend. Kieran Lee is edging closer to a return following heel surgery but the Pompey game could come too soon. Kyle Dempsey and Oladapo Afolayan are also doubts after picking up knocks against Latics. Michael Jacobs could push for more minutes ahead of Portsmouth’s trip. The winger made an appearance from the bench before the international break against Wycombe and could feature again against the Trotters. Right-back Kieron Freeman is doubtful with an ankle injury and Reeco Hackett is a long-term absentee for Pompey with a knee injury. Danny Cowley’s side are currently 10th in League One. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Danny Cowley praises ‘professional away performance’ as Portsmouth sink Crewe No new fitness worries for Crewe ahead of clash with Portsmouth Danny Cowley relieved as Portsmouth finally secure their first win of the year Lee Johnson takes responsibility for Sunderland’s 6-0 thrashing at Bolton