Support for Louis Van Gaal after cancer diagnosis – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Football

Support poured in for Louis Van Gaal after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you ♥️ https://t.co/ar2qc9JfFW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 4, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5SzstOHR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Mucha fuerza, mister! Todo mi apoyo 💪🏻💪🏻 コーチ頑張って！応援しています！💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/n1wv9ESDlF — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 4, 2022

We staan achter je, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xubMow3Ndo — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 4, 2022

Sorry to hear the news on your health. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong Coach 🙏🏾🤘🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/digficxU0R — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 4, 2022

Sending our love and support to Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, after he publicly announced that is battling prostate cancer. Stay strong and keep fighting, Louis! pic.twitter.com/5jdUFadFJk — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) April 4, 2022

Leicester remembered the man taken from them too soon.

Today we celebrate what would have been Chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s 64th birthday. Happy birthday, Boss. Always In Our Hearts 💙 pic.twitter.com/Hq8vHA2DEm — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 4, 2022

West Ham and Tottenham celebrated Sunday’s star performers.

Back with a bang! 💥 pic.twitter.com/cAgxB5bfmW — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 4, 2022

Cristian Romero, Man of the Match. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/25owT8V8Bk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 4, 2022

Wolves keeper Jose Sa has the moves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toasted Barcelona going second in LaLiga.

Another show of strength from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Fulham.

Paul Chuckle enjoyed his Sunday.

What a day ⚽️😂👍👍👏 https://t.co/d6t8PJ5TfP — Paul Chuckle 😷 (@PaulChuckle2) April 4, 2022

Monday motivation from Nani.

Cricket

England reflected on the Women’s World Cup final.

Not meant to be but we gave it everything! Congratulations to Australia, they were the outstanding team in the tournament and deserved their win. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way ❤️#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/PIrqiMmU27 — Anya Shrubsole (@Anya_shrubsole) April 4, 2022

We fought for everything this tournament but it wasn’t to be. Congratulations to Australia, we lost to the better team, but we’ll be back 👊🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thank you to everyone who believed in us. We heard you ❤️ After 100 days, it’s time to get home & see the family 🤗🥰 pic.twitter.com/zCXhhvcko2 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 4, 2022

And drew praise from KP.

Well done, Kate. Tremendous effort as always! You’re all rockstars! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 4, 2022

Mitchell Starc was proud.

Ross Taylor bade farewell to international cricket.

You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career. pic.twitter.com/RpB62iuuD0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 4, 2022

Formula One

Home sweet home for Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 was gearing up for the third race of the season.

Buzzing to be back in Oz! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uwR30uQLSv — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 4, 2022

Smile if you’re looking forward to being back in Australia 😁#essereFerrari 🔴 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/XkfyvMyx5k — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 4, 2022

Smile! 😃 It's 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 down under 🤙🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/CDZQD1j42O — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 4, 2022

Australia Race Week is here 😁 It feels like forever since we last got to go racing in Albert Park 🇦🇺#HaasF1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/wZYVdZLCSD — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 4, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor eyed a career change.

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

And made a promise.

I’m gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads. pic.twitter.com/w3q3sm9a7s — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Tennis

Iga Swiatek reached the summit.

🥇 It’s official today and I want to give myself, my family, my team, and partners a moment to celebrate it and to be happy about it… ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vK4v9NyHFj — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 4, 2022

Snooker

Neil Robertson won another title.

Unbelievable feeling defending this title! Wonderful match to be a part of but absolutely gutted for John though. He was unlucky and I had to pull off a 1/10 pot to stay in it or he would have won. See you guys in Sheffield😁 pic.twitter.com/Lml49y2wHG — Neil Robertson (@nr147) April 4, 2022