Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Reading will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke.

Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem.

John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters.

Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be unavailable for the Royals.

Lewis Baker could feature for Stoke ahead of the trip to Berkshire.

Assistant manager Dean Holden said that the forward was in training and was hopeful he may be involved.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace is edging closer to a return and is back in training, but the Reading clash could come too soon for him.

Romaine Sawyers could also push for more minutes after making an impact from the bench against Sheffield United at the weekend.