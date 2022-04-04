Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 6.15pm
Josh Harrop is close to making his comeback for Fleetwood (Dave Thompson/PA)
Fleetwood’s Josh Harrop, Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison are pushing hard to start the Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln.

Pilkington and Harrison made successful comebacks in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Crewe after a month on the sidelines.

Harrop is closing in on making his own return after being out since late January.

“The minutes that they got are going to do them the world of good from now until the end of the season,” boss Stephen Crainey said.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton faces a tricky selection meeting after making six changes for Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Charlton.

The new faces, combined with a change to a 4-3-3 formation, proved successful and Appleton is likely to keep faith with the starting XI.

Anthony Scully has been carrying a knee injury for much of the season and his fitness is being monitored on a game by game basis.

Morgan Whittaker is unavailable after being sent off against Charlton.

