Morecambe likely to stick with winning formula against Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

The Shrimps picked up their first victory since January after seeing off Burton last time out and boss Derek Adams is likely to stick with a winning formula.

Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh could be in contention to return to the squad after missing the win against the Brewers.

Both were away on international duty, McCalmont with Northern Ireland Under-21s and Leigh with Jamaica, but will be aiming to force their way back into a winning side.

Oxford lost 1-0 at Plymouth at the weekend but could welcome James Henry back into the starting line-up.

The forward came off the bench in the defeat on his return from injury and will be angling for a place in the XI.

Marcus Browne and Sam Baldock could again be absent as their recoveries continue.

The loss at promotion hopefuls Plymouth dented Oxford’s own play-off push and Karl Robinson will be keen to turn things around.