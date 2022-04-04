Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 7.17pm
Kyle Magennis is out for the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.

Manager Shaun Maloney had been confident about the chances of welcoming Magennis back for the closing weeks of the season but his tone changed on Friday when he hinted ahead of Saturday’s draw with Dundee United that the former St Mirren player may not play again this term.

The player posted a picture on his Instagram story on Monday from a hospital bed with his leg in a bandage, accompanied by the words: “Gutted my season is over but surgery went well, back for pre season.”

Injuries have restricted Magennis to just 19 starts in all competitions across his two seasons since joining Hibs from St Mirren in 2020.

He gave supporters a hint of his capabilities in the early months of this term when he scored four goals as Hibs made a strong start to the season before his injury coincided with the team’s form dipping and manager Jack Ross being sacked as a result.

Maloney has not had a chance to see Magennis in a match since he replaced Ross in December, but the current Easter Road boss is adamant he has detected enough during the short time he had him on the training ground earlier this year to know he is a player worth keeping faith with.

Speaking about Magennis on Friday, Maloney said: “I was really impressed with Kyle the days that I worked with him so no matter what happens, I’ll wait as long as we need to.

“I think Kyle’s a really good player. Mentally, he’s so strong because he’s had some really difficult times but he can rest assured I’ll give him as much time as possible at this club.”

