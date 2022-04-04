Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.

Manager Shaun Maloney had been confident about the chances of welcoming Magennis back for the closing weeks of the season but his tone changed on Friday when he hinted ahead of Saturday’s draw with Dundee United that the former St Mirren player may not play again this term.

The player posted a picture on his Instagram story on Monday from a hospital bed with his leg in a bandage, accompanied by the words: “Gutted my season is over but surgery went well, back for pre season.”

Injuries have restricted Magennis to just 19 starts in all competitions across his two seasons since joining Hibs from St Mirren in 2020.

He gave supporters a hint of his capabilities in the early months of this term when he scored four goals as Hibs made a strong start to the season before his injury coincided with the team’s form dipping and manager Jack Ross being sacked as a result.

Maloney has not had a chance to see Magennis in a match since he replaced Ross in December, but the current Easter Road boss is adamant he has detected enough during the short time he had him on the training ground earlier this year to know he is a player worth keeping faith with.

Speaking about Magennis on Friday, Maloney said: “I was really impressed with Kyle the days that I worked with him so no matter what happens, I’ll wait as long as we need to.

“I think Kyle’s a really good player. Mentally, he’s so strong because he’s had some really difficult times but he can rest assured I’ll give him as much time as possible at this club.”