Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington

Title-chasing Wigan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington.

Leam Richardson has no fresh injury concerns after the Latics suffered a late equaliser to be held by local rivals Bolton on Saturday.

Charlie Wyke is still missing but Richardson offered a positive update on the fitness of Jordan Cousins.

Missing since January with a thigh problem, Cousins is back in training and could feature in the coming weeks, with Tuesday likely to be too early.

Ross Sykes will miss out for the visitors through suspension.

The midfielder picked up two yellow cards in the thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Cheltenham, which saw the visitors score twice in stoppage time to snatch a point.

Harry Pell could also miss out after suffering a swollen foot in the same game.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou could feature after being an unused substitute following a knee injury.