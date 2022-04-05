On this day in 2012: Great Britain trio win Track World Championship gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2012: Great Britain trio win Track World Championship gold

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 6.01am
Great Britain’s Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell (Tim Ireland/PA)
Great Britain’s Joanna Rowsell, Dani King and Laura Trott claimed gold in the 3km team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne on this day in 2012.

The trio clocked a world record time of 3min 15.720sec in the final.

Australia’s Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic were second in 3mins 16.943secs, with Canada third ahead of New Zealand in an event which would make its Olympic debut in London later in the year.

The 21-year-old King and 19-year-old Trott now had two world titles from two attempts, while Rowsell, who missed out on selection in 2011 following illness and injury, became a three-time world champion after reclaiming the prized rainbow jersey she most recently won in 2009 in Pruszkow.

Playing fields
Great Britain’s Women’s Team Pursuit gold medallists (left to right) Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 23-year-old Rowsell, from Cheam, said: “I can’t believe I’m world champion again – it’s been three years. I so badly wanted that rainbow jersey back.

“We’re surprised how fast we’ve ridden here – we might need to adjust our targets now.

“We knew we were going to have to break the world record to win today – we didn’t quite know how much by.

“We didn’t think we’d see this time until August. We need to rethink a bit there.”

In the Olympic final in London, the trio smashed the world record for the sixth successive time to claim gold.

