The key talking points ahead of the start of the County Championship campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

The key talking points ahead of the start of the County Championship campaign

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 6.03am
The County Championship season gets under way on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)
The County Championship season gets under way on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s cricketing focus shifts to the County Championship, which starts on Thursday following a disappointing winter overseas.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five talking points ahead of the domestic red-ball season.

Yorkshire

The focus will be on Yorkshire after 16 members of staff lost their jobs in the aftermath of Rafiq's testimony
The focus will be on Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The cricket world will have its eye on Yorkshire this season after the off-field controversy at the club in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations. The club are now facing wholesale changes after 16 members of staff, including first-team head coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon, were removed from their roles. Darren Gough takes over as interim managing director of cricket but it remains to be seen how the tumultuous winter will have affected the county on the field.

A new-look fixture list

Two divisions have returned to the County Championship for the first time since 2019, with 10 clubs in division one and eight in division two. There will also be five rounds played during June and July, an increase from three rounds during the 2021 season, designed to maximise the best conditions for cricket.

Coronavirus

Teams will have been allowed a full pre-season for the first time since 2019 with no Covid restrictions
Counties will have been allowed a full pre-season for the first time since 2019, with no Covid restrictions (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The last two Championship seasons have been affected by the pandemic, both with the three divisions and limited or no crowds. This year the restrictions have eased – there were no training restrictions over the winter, allowing for a full pre-season for the sides. There will also be no restrictions on the number of fans permitted throughout the entire season.

The future of the County Championship and English Test cricket?

The ability of the Championship to produce players of Test calibre has come under scrutiny with the recent disastrous Ashes series in Australia and failure in the Caribbean. One example is Ollie Pope, who averages an almost-unheard-of 70.43 in division one of the Championship having scored 986 runs, but just 28.66 at Test level, and has scored just one century, back in 2020. Long-term success on the international stage needs a successful County set up.

International opportunities

The County Championship's ability to produce players of Test calibre has been questioned in recent months
James Anderson, left, and Stuart Broad (Jason O’Brien/PA)

With six rounds of the competition taking place before England’s first Test match of the summer, against New Zealand in June, there is ample opportunity for players to push for a spot in a less-than-settled England Test team. Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be looking to impress the England selectors after being controversially left out of the series against the West Indies. A number of young players will also be looking for an opportunity in the national side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier