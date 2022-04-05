Football rumours: Christian Eriksen’s return to form impresses top clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Christian Eriksen’s return to form impresses top clubs

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 7.15am
Brentford’s Christian Eriksen has returned to top form after suffering a heart attack last summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Brentford's Christian Eriksen has returned to top form after suffering a heart attack last summer (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Christian Eriksen‘s return to top form following his cardiac arrest last summer has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the Daily Mail writes. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder signed a short-term deal with Brentford which is due to expire at the end of the season. The paper reports that Eriksen’s “swift and sparkling return to top form” is being monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United after his influential role in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe has thrown his rumoured transfer to Real Madrid into doubt. The 23-year-old France forward’s future has dominated headlines as his Paris St Germain contract comes to an end and has long been linked to the Spanish giants. But according to the Daily Mirror, PSG are believed to be preparing a fresh incentive for the World Cup winner to commit his future to the club as L’Equipe report they are willing to offer him the captain’s armband.

England’s Tammy Abraham warms up before the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium, London.
Roma’s Tammy Abraham has hinted at a possible return to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports via Talk Sport that Roma’s England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, has hinted at a possible return to the Premier League. The former Chelsea forward was signed by the Italian club for £34million on a five-year deal in August 2021.

The Mail also says that Newcastle, West Ham, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all jostling to sign FC Cologne’s £6m defender Timo Hubers as he enters the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old German signed a two-year contract when he returned to the Bundesliga with Cologne in July from second-tier Hannover 96.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard appears frustrated during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16, second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Real Madrid could be looking to loan out Eden Hazard (Peter Powell/PA)

Eden Hazard: Spanish newspaper AS reports that Real Madrid are looking to loan out the 31-year-old Belgium winger ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Taiwo Awoniyi: The German outlet Bild says Newcastle have been told £25m will be enough to attract Union Berlin into selling their 24-year-old Nigeria striker. West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly interested in the player.

