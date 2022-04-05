West Brom still without Daryl Dike for Bournemouth clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

West Brom still without Daryl Dike for Bournemouth clash

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 1.25pm
Daryl Dike is unlikely to feature for West Brom this season. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Daryl Dike is unlikely to feature for West Brom this season. (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Daryl Dike remains out for West Brom as they prepare to welcome Bournemouth.

The striker has been sidelined since January with a hamstring injury and suffered a blow in his recovery with a tendon problem now likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Matt Phillips is currently out with a foot injury and has not played for the Baggies since January.

Kean Bryan is out with a serious knee injury and Kenneth Zohore has a muscle problem.

Bournemouth are likely to be without Kieffer Moore despite the striker stepping up his comeback.

The forward has been out since breaking his foot on his debut against Birmingham in February but boss Scott Parker hopes to have him available soon.

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) is nearing fitness after being out for almost three months but the trip to The Hawthorns could still come too soon.

Robbie Brady (calf) is fit again but was still missing from the squad for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bristol City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier