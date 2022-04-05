‘Nowhere else I want to play’ – Sam Tomkins ‘in talks’ over new Catalans deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Nowhere else I want to play’ – Sam Tomkins ‘in talks’ over new Catalans deal

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.13pm
Sam Tomkins is in talks over extending his Catalans stay (Martin Rickett/PA)
Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins is in talks about extending his stay in the south of France.

The England captain, who turned 33 in March, is in his fourth season with the Dragons, having joined them from home-town club Wigan at the end of 2018.

He is out of contract this year but has put down roots in Perpignan – two of his four children were born there – and has no intention of playing for another team.

“I’m in talks,” Tomkins told the PA news agency. “I want to stay, I’ve spoken to the owner and hopefully we can sort something.

“There’s nowhere else I want to play, I don’t want play for any other team. On my side it’s an easy choice, it’s up to the club now.”

Tomkins is currently preparing for the Catalans’ glamour home tie with Super League champions St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday, when they hope to be boosted by the return of a trio of players.

Stand-off Mitchell Pearce and prop forward Jordan Dezaria are both poised to return from suspension while utility player Arthur Mourge, who is Tomkins’ understudy, could come into the reckoning after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season training.

“The team’s not been finalised yet but hopefully he will come in and give us a boost,” Tomkins said.

“Obviously having Mitch back is big. He’s one of our leaders and, if we are to win the game, we will need all our spine playing well.

“And Jordan Dezaria coming back into the side will give us a little bit more aggression and a little bit more punch in the middle.”

