Ben Mee missing as Burnley host Premier League relegation rivals Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ben Mee missing as Burnley host Premier League relegation rivals Everton

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.19pm
Burnley captain Ben Mee will miss Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton through injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley captain Ben Mee will miss Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton through injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley skipper Ben Mee will be missing once again for the club’s crunch Premier League relegation shoot-out with Everton on Wednesday evening.

The central defender has sat out the last three games with a knee injury and is not yet ready to return, although Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins is available once again after completing a one-match ban.

Striker Matej Vydra could rejoin the squad after dislocating his elbow in training, but full-back Erik Pieters (knee) and midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are still out.

Frank Lampard will welcome Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman back into his Everton squad for the match following injury and illness respectively but remains without several other players for the crunch fixture.

Nathan Patterson is facing what is expected to be season-ending surgery on an ankle injury, while Donny Van De Beek is not fit due to the thigh injury that ruled him out of Sunday’s loss to West Ham.

Michael Keane and Allan are suspended, while Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend remain injured.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Delph, Kenny, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Iwobi, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]