Yorkshire’s bid to draw line under racism claims continues with aptly-named deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Yorkshire’s bid to draw line under racism claims continues with aptly-named deal

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 4.09pm
Clean Slate will be title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground (Danny Lawson/PA)
Clean Slate will be title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire’s bid to draw a line under their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims has led to a partnership with the aptly-named Clean Slate.

Several sponsors, including Nike, Yorkshire Tea and Emerald Publishing, severed ties with the club late last year, with the White Rose plunged into one of the biggest crisis points in their 159-year history.

But as they look towards the future, Yorkshire have announced a two-year deal with Clean Slate Studioz, an India-based global streaming platform, to serve as the title sponsor of their Headingley ground.

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel has welcomed the link-up with Clean Slate (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire chair Lord Patel has welcomed the link-up with Clean Slate (Danny Lawson/PA)

While this marks the first time an Indian business has gained significant naming rights at a UK sporting venue, the deal does not include the renaming of the entire stadium.

But the company’s name will appear on the main pavilion as well as on the playing shirt and training kit of the women’s Northern Diamonds.

“This new partnership – with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities – is an exciting step for Yorkshire,” said Yorkshire chair Lord Patel.

“Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity.

“We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game.”

Yorkshire last year accepted Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time at the club (House of Commons/PA)
Yorkshire last year accepted Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time at the club (House of Commons/PA)

Yorkshire last year accepted former player Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying but initially elected against taking any action against their employees, leading to widespread criticism.

Only after approving structural reforms at last week’s extraordinary general meeting, including the ratification of Patel as chair, was the ban lifted on Headingley staging international fixtures again.

However, they could still be sanctioned – with punishments including points penalties – as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s regulatory investigation into Rafiq’s allegations remains ongoing.

Yorkshire have described their new principal partners as “the world’s only female-forward, female-first original-content streaming platform” which “has a stated mission for equality”.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket and a former White Rose and England fast bowler, welcomed the link-up starting this season.

He said: “Headingley has always been a ground like no other and we welcome Clean Slate into our home.

“As a proud Yorkshire captain and an England international, I’ve seen and felt first-hand the incredible atmosphere in our ground.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing how the creativity, experience and values that Clean Slate bring can to take us forward, on and off the pitch, from the first day of this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]