Major blow for Sale as Faf De Klerk’s departure is announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Major blow for Sale as Faf De Klerk’s departure is announced

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 5.17pm Updated: April 5 2022, 5.43pm
Faf De Klerk is leaving Sale (Martin Rickett/PA)
Faf De Klerk is leaving Sale (Martin Rickett/PA)

Faf De Klerk is to depart Sale at the end of the season after a five-year spell at the AJ Bell Stadium during which he has become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

In a blow to the prestige of the Gallagher Premiership following the reduction in salary cap to £5million, De Klerk will leave alongside fellow South Africa 2019 World Cup winner Lood De Jager.

The 30-year-old’s international career had stalled until his stellar form at the Sharks propelled him back into Springboks selection and he has been first choice scrum-half ever since.

De Klerk has made 95 appearances for Sale since signing in 2017 and is set to join Japanese side NTT Docomo Red, while 29-year-old lock De Jager has accumulated 25 outings in an injury-hit stay in Manchester and is expected to return to South Africa.

The Sharks slipped out of Premiership play-off contention with their defeat by Saracens on Friday night, leaving the Heineken Champions Cup as De Klerk’s last chance of winning any front-line silverware at the club.

A last-16 double-header against Bristol begins on Saturday with Coenie Oosthuizen, another Springbok, passed fit to play after being ruled out against Saracens by an unfortunate sequence of events.

“There are chronic prop injuries like neck, back and all these things that senior props have to manage, but he was bitten by an insect on Thursday, believe it or not,” director of rugby Alex Sanderson said.

Faf de Klerk was a key part of South Africa's 2019 World Cup-winning team
Faf De Klerk (bottom left) was a key part of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning team (David Davies/PA)

“It got infected and he tried to syringe it himself. Come game day he had inflammation and infection in and around the muscle because of his self-medicating approach to it. He couldn’t run.

“It’s ridiculous. The doctor’s been pulling his hair out. It’s the old school South African mentality – I’ll fix this myself.

“He’s fine now and running around like a spring chicken because the antibiotics have kicked in.”

Manu Tuilagi will also face Bristol after making a successful comeback from a strained hamstring against Saracens, but Sanderson is determined not to expose his injury-prone prized asset to unnecessary risk.

Manu Tuilagi is on the comeback trail
Manu Tuilagi is on the comeback trail (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Manu is brilliant. We’re still figuring out how best to manage him and we’re confident we can manage him through,” Sanderson added.

“If we get him through these next few weeks then we’ll probably have a pretty good blueprint for what a training week should look like for him.

“We’ll be quite stringent on game time for him this weekend. We’ll have a real plan around that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]