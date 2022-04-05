Football fan gets three-year banning order for homophobic abuse at Brighton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football fan gets three-year banning order for homophobic abuse at Brighton game

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 5.59pm
A member of Brighton’s club overheard the abuse directed at home fans in the game against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A football supporter has been handed a three-year banning order for shouting homophobic abuse during a Premier League match at the Amex Stadium.

Luke Reece, 21, was overheard directing abuse at nearby Brighton fans by a member of club staff in the game against Arsenal on October 2.

After realising he had been spotted, Reece attempted to leave the ground, but was stopped by staff and police before being arrested.

Following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court, Reece was on Tuesday convicted of indecent chanting at a designated football match and will serve a football banning order. He was also fined and ordered to pay costs.

District crown prosecutor for CPS South East and CPS football national lead Richard Dawes said: “There is no room for homophobia in society.

“The comments are unacceptable and would cause great offence regardless of the venue. Brighton is known for its inclusive culture with a large LGBTQI+ community.

“Behaviour like this will not be tolerated and we are grateful to the member of staff at Brighton and Hove Albion for their prompt response in both recognising the hateful nature of this chanting and taking immediate action to deal with the situation.”

