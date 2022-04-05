Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos for the remainder of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos for the remainder of the season

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 6.09pm
Alfredo Morelos’s season is over (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers have been dealt a major blow after top scorer Alfredo Morelos was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Colombian, who has netted 18 times in all competitions this term, has had an operation on a thigh injury he sustained on international duty at the end of last month.

The Ibrox club are now resigned to having him unavailable until the start of next season.

A statement from Rangers on Tuesday read: “Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh.

“Our medical team are pleased with the outcome of the operation and his rehabilitation programme is under way.

“He will return to training with the first-team squad during pre-season. We wish him well during his rehabilitation.”

Morelos’ absence was notable as Rangers suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at home to Celtic on Sunday that allowed their city rivals to open up a six-point gap at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Despite their title hopes hanging by a thread, the Ibrox side still have plenty to play for this season.

They face Braga in Portugal on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, while they meet Celtic again in the Scottish Cup semi-final a week on Sunday.

